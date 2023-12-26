AC Milan legend lined up for surprise role at Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Legendary former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini is reportedly one candidate in line for a role as a director at Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Italian footballing icon previously had a role at Milan in his post-playing days, but recently left the San Siro and has been linked with a number of new jobs elsewhere.

Maldini was recently linked with a possible move to a club in Saudi Arabia, but that hasn’t materialised, and there’s also talk that he could form part of a new-look Man Utd board under Ratcliffe.

The English billionaire has just purchased a 25% stake in the Red Devils, and it’s widely anticipated that this could lead to various changes at Old Trafford.

Paul Mitchell has been linked with the sporting director role, while Maldini also seems to be in the frame, and there’s even been the suggestion that the club could knock down their stadium and build a new one.

MUFC supporters would no doubt be excited by the involvement of a big name like Maldini, who won all there is to win in the game during his career with Milan, and who also did a good job at board level until leaving his role.

Former United defender Mikael Silvestre recently responded to the Maldini links and welcomed the idea, saying: “Paolo Maldini has the experience and the knowledge to be good in this role. He could be a potential sporting director for Man United, because of his career and his connections and knowledge on the international level.

“Under his watch the club won a Serie A title. He has been in that role in Serie A for a big club for a while, so he definitely has the experience to be in that role.”