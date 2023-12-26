Premier League midfielder attracting interest from Barcelona with a summer move possible

Barcelona are interested in Everton star Amadou Onana and the Spanish giants are targeting a move in the summer.

Barcelona’s main priority in the upcoming transfer windows will be a player that can control the midfield, someone like Sergio Busquets who made that position and role his own.

After the departure of Busquets, Xavi’s team is missing someone who can do a commanding job in the middle of the pitch.

According to Marca, Spanish champions have already made contact with the Premier League club and negotiations have started. A move is only considered likely in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona looked for a cheaper alternative last summer and expected that the signing of Oriol Romeu would solve that issue in the midfield, only to be proved wrong with time.

Other options like Martín Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich would cost much more than Onana and with Barcelona’s uncertainty over their finances, they are looking for a cheaper alternative.

The tall Belgian midfielder is someone who the Spanish giants admire. The Everton star is set to cost the Blaugrana around €50million.

Onana has been Sean Dyche’s reliable man in the Everton midfield. The 22-year old has made 14 appearances for the Blues this season and helped them to jump out of the relegation zone.

Midfield will not be the only area Xavi and his management team will be looking to address in the near future. The Spanish champions currently sit in fourth place in La Liga behind Real Madrid, Girona and Atletico Madrid.

A striker to replace misfiring Robert Lewandowski and a midfielder who can support the attack and help with goals, like how Jude Bellingham has done at Real Madrid, may also be on the agenda of Xavi.