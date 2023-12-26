Solano tells Eddie Howe to replace Newcastle first-team forward

Former Newcastle United star Nobby Solano has told Eddie Howe to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Solano believes Newcastle should be active in the transfer window for a striker because of Callum Wilson’s injury history.

Newcastle are set to step into the transfer market next month but it remains unclear which positions they will strengthen.

Sandro Tonali’s ban and Nick Pope’s injury is likely to force Eddie Howe and his team to sign replacements for both the players next month.

Solano said, speaking exclusively to Express Sport with Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I and TNT Sports:

“You see the squad, unfortunately, they have a few injuries. I would think Newcastle need to be a little bit stronger in the squad, with more experienced players, more quality, more players on the bench.

“Like with Manchester City, when Manchester City faces all these competitions, it is no problem to play on a Tuesday – six, seven same players starting then the rest come in that can play in the Premier League and can play in the Champions League.

“I will say, unfortunately, the (Callum) Wilson history, the injuries, you have to be aware of. I believe Eddie has to be aware. You’ve got to buy another striker and another winger in case (Miguel) Almiron is not there, left side or right side. Another extra midfielder as they lost Tonali too.”

The Magpies have lost form recently in the Premier League while also crashing out of the Champions League.

Alexander Isak is a lone warrior in the Newcastle attack and Solano’s suggestion makes sense for his old team.