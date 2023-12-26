Three first-team players now risk of being sold by Eddie Howe

The transfer season is set to arrive soon and Newcastle United will be active in the transfer window yet again.

Since the takeover by the Public Investment Fund, Newcastle have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the market.

The Magpies started the year with the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood on their books but now they have completely transformed their squad with additions like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

The ambitious Newcastle owners will keep on supporting Eddie Howe by providing him funds to take the club to new heights and compete in the Champions League regularly.

With new players coming in, some of the old faces are likely to leave the club and make way for the latest additions.

The three players who are likely to be sold by Newcastle in 2024 are:

Callum Wilson

32-year old Callum Wilson has been at the club since 2020 after joining from fellow Premier League club Bournemouth.

The striker has a good goal scoring record in the Premier League but his injury record is something that works against him.

With Wilson not getting any younger and Aleksander Isak needing more support in attack, Newcastle could let him go.

Wilson would be a valuable addition to a lot of Premier League teams. The sale will also help the club with Financial Fair Play, just like it did when Newcastle sold Allan Saint-Maximin.

Javi Manquillo

Spanish defender Javi Manquillo is certain to leave the club. Newcastle could either sell him or let him go for free when his contract expires.

The 29-year old is currently the fourth choice right-back at the club behind Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth.

With all those players covering the right-back position, it is impossible for Manquillo to make his way back to the first team.

Matt Target

Newcastle signed the 28-year-old defender from Aston Villa for £15million. The defender has struggled with injuries since joining the club on a permanent deal.

His place in the starting XI since then has been occupied by Dan Burn.

Targett has no future at the club now after not being a part of Eddie Howe’s plans.