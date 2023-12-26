Transfer insider believes West Ham will make a move for Chelsea man in the January window

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, West Ham could make a move for Chelsea star Ian Maatsen when the January window opens.

The player was subject to interest from the Hammers as well as Burnley in the summer as well but he decided to stay at the club and fight for his place, a decision that has not worked out for him.

He has found it difficult to get minutes under Pochettino this season which has led to speculations that the defender could leave the club in the upcoming window.

Jones, when asked about the interest from West Ham for the young full-back, admitted that the Hammers have been keeping tabs on the player for a while, and that a move could be made in the January window.

He told GiveMeSport:

“Maatsen at Chelsea is somebody that they are interested in again. They had a look at him in the summer and I was told that they feel they’ve got a good chance of keeping him within the Premier League.

“I think their main competition might come from the continent at the moment, but West Ham are at least going to try again, and see if they can do anything.

“But yeah, it’s quite a big month actually for West Ham, and they’ve got to be really careful about the type of business they do. And also, of course, tread around the issue of David Moyes’ contract, which is starting to expire once we get into the new year.”

West Ham need to bolster the squad in the upcoming transfer window, in particular the attacking front. Their current options are Bowen, Antonio, Divin, and Danny Ings.

Bowen is the only reliable presence Moyes has in attack with Antonio having a dreadfuls season and Ings yet to make an impact since signing.