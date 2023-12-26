Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has demanded new signings from club owners when the transfer window opens next month.

The Spaniard and his Villa team have been the success story of the Premier League this season.

Emery’s team is currently third in the Premier League, only a point behind only Arsenal and level on points with Liverpool. Not only are they playing some of the best football in the league, they are also getting big results when needed.

Aston Villa have beaten Manchester City and Arsenal this season. Emery has worked wonders at the club and the recent results and form should give the owners some confidence.

“We are going to analyse the January window and see if there’s something we can do,” Emery told The Athletic.

“We want to improve.

“The club’s owners are very ambitious and they are very excited. But we have the possibility to do something. The owners are open to signing some players if we are convinced.

“We are also trying to work out how we can manage some players leaving the squad. The owners are enjoying what we are doing. But we have to be intelligent and smart in the market.”

It looks like the owners are trusting Emery and they are ready to give them the budget to make some moves in January.

The former Europa League winner has changed Villa’s fortunes this season and a good second half of the season can help them secure a top-four finish.

With his vast experience as a manager at the top level of football, Emery has shown he is the best manager to take Villa forward and to new heights.