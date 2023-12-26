Video: Bournemouth’s Alex Scott dribbles past entire Fulham midfield before selflessly setting up Kluivert for the goal

Justn Kluivert gives Bournemouth the lead just before half-time but it was all about the assist from Alex Scott.

The midfielder danced through the entire Fulham midfield dribbling past multiple challenges before selflessly teeing up the Dutchman.

Kluivert’s shot was not the best but it was enough to squeeze through Bernd Leno, who should have done better to stop it.

Watch the goal below:

How good is that from Alex Scott ? Justin Kluivert may get the goal but the assist is what makes it. The 20-year-old picks it up on the half-way line. Runs through half the Fulham team before his teammate finishes it off. LIVE | https://t.co/Y9drirav7R#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/GJ0M2Dge3C — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 26, 2023