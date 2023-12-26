Video: Bournemouth’s Alex Scott dribbles past entire Fulham midfield before selflessly setting up Kluivert for the goal

AFC Bournemouth Fulham FC
Justn Kluivert gives Bournemouth the lead just before half-time but it was all about the assist from Alex Scott. 

The midfielder danced through the entire Fulham midfield dribbling past multiple challenges before selflessly teeing up the Dutchman.

Kluivert’s shot was not the best but it was enough to squeeze through Bernd Leno, who should have done better to stop it.

Watch the goal below:

 

 

