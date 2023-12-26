VIDEO: Chris Wood scores stunning hat-trick for Nottingham Forest against former club Newcastle

Chris Wood has scored a hat-trick to give Nottingham Forest a 2-goal lead against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle went 1-0 up after Aleksander Isak scored through a penalty that he won himself.

Now, Chris Wood, against his former club has given a performance of a lifetime and scored a hat-trick for the Premier League minnows.

It’s Boxing Day and Chris Wood has turned into prime Lionel Messi… 😂 pic.twitter.com/oLMHUw7GlY — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) December 26, 2023

Y ahora acaba de meter esto Chris Wood. Lleva un hat-trick. ES NAZARIO pic.twitter.com/PVxXca6XVp https://t.co/7XI5CDx4eR — 🅿 (@finallyxpablo) December 26, 2023

The man shown the exit door by Eddie Howe has come back to haunt him. Newcastle’s poor recent form continues and the Howe would be looking to step into the transfer market and sort out his team’s issues.

Fans are stunned with his Woods performance and have taken to X to express their feelings.

Chris Wood, I was not familiar with your game. What a goal. — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) December 26, 2023

Chris Wood? Is that you? Lionel Messi would have been proud of that goal mate. — SG. (@afcnine) December 26, 2023