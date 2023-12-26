Video: Darwin Nunez scores the opener for Liverpool with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box

Liverpool have taken the lead against Burnley thanks to a brilliant finish from Darwin Nunez. 

Cody Gakpo plays a lovely one-two with the Uruguayan striker before making a run inside the box. He waits for Nunez to arrive on the edge of the box before passing the ball to him who finishes it first time with a brilliant finish into the bottom right corner!

This was his first goal since October when he scored agaisnt Nottingham Forest in the 3-0 win.

