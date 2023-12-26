Video: Luis Sinisterra scores the goal of the day with a brilliant curler from outside the box

AFC Bournemouth Fulham FC
Bournemouth secure a comfortable boxing day victory as they beat Fulham 3-0. 

Justin Kluivert opened the scoring for the home side just before half-time from a brilliant Alex Scott assist.

Dominic Solanke doubled the lead in the second half as he slotted in a penalty after Semenyo was brought down inside the box.

And Sinisterra sealed the win with a stunning strike in the dying minutes of the game to make it 3-0.

The Cherries seemed content holding onto possession as the clock ticked down, but the Colombian player had different plans.

Receiving a pass from the left side, he swiftly shifted to his right, before making a mesmerizing run toward the center and unleashing a stunning curling shot from outside the box, finding the top right corner.

Goal of the day so far! Watch below:

