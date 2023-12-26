Arsenal and Chelsea target gives clear response to recent transfer speculation

Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Viktor Gyokeres has seemingly committed his future to Sporting Lisbon as he dismissed the various transfer gossip stories following him around ahead of January.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with the in-form Sweden international, but he addressed those claims directly in an interview with Portuguese newspaper Record, saying that he’s very happy at Sporting and not thinking about a move away.

Gyokeres only made the move to Lisbon in the summer, having also shone during his time in the Championship with Coventry City, though it seems quite a surprise how much progress he’s made in just the last few months.

The 25-year-old now looks like one of the finest forwards in Europe, and it could be that his stay at Sporting will end up being a relatively short one, even if he currently insists he wants to stay.

Arsenal and Chelsea are not the kind of names who are easy to turn down, and both London giants could do with a clinical finisher like Gyokeres at the moment.

The Gunners are chasing the Premier League title but might feel they need more guaranteed goals than they’re going to get from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, while Chelsea desperately need to climb up the table and surely need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson in order to do so.

Still, speaking to Record about the links, Gyokeres said: “I think it’s a bit like when Sporting came in to sign me… I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment.

“I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now it’s just news. That’s all.”

When asked if he could promise Sporting fans he’d stay, he responded: “Yes. This is where I want to stay.”