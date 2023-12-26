Virgil van Dijk has a warning for Liverpool’s title rivals ahead of second part of the season

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has claimed that the Liverpool of this season and that of last season are totally different.

The towering defender feels Jurgen Klopp’s men are back in the groove and ready to bring more trophies and success to Anfield.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League standings, only one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool‘s Boxing Day clash against Burnley, Van Dijk said:

“Consistency is the most difficult thing in football,” said the Liverpool captain.

“We’re in December, there are still so many games to play.

“We have to keep going and keep the consistency that brings us success. You never know, we just take each game as it comes.

“The title race isn’t now – in February or March we can see who is pushing on for the title. Now we have to make sure we stay above, in the higher part of the rankings. With consistency, we have the quality to do that, but consistency is the most difficult thing to achieve as players and as a team.‌

“At the moment it’s going fine and we have to try to keep winning.”‌

Liverpool had the chance to go ahead of Arsenal in the league table when they faced the Gunners at Anfield but the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool are expected to enter the transfer market next month to sign cover for injured players like Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson.

Luis Diaz is another player that suffered what looked like a serious injury in the match against Arsenal.