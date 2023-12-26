Watch: Arsenal target Kenan Yildiz strikes sensational solo goal for Juventus ahead of potential January move

Kenan Yildiz scored a stunning solo goal for Juventus during their 2-1 win at Frosinone to score his first goal for the club.

The 18-year-old received the pass on the edge of the penalty box, and dribbled past three players with a sublime piece of skill before firing in a shot into the back of the net.

Kenan Y?ld?z did this for Juventus against Frosinone ??pic.twitter.com/37EHpoYvoT — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) December 26, 2023

The Turkish attacker is linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal said to be interested in signing him.

A recent report from The Sun claims that Yildiz’s current contract expires in June 2027, and Arsenal will likely have to table a significant bid to convince Juventus to sell.

Juventus manager is an admirer of the young talent labelling him a ‘wonderful player’ in a recent interview but the financially struggling club could be tempted into selling him for the right offer.

Arsenal are currently top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool in the table. And Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his squad in the upcoming transfer window in order to push for a title win.