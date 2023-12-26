Watch: Former Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno pushes the Bournemouth ball boy sparking angry reaction from fans and players

Fulham keeper Bernd Leno has angered the Bournemouth fans after pushing a ball boy in frustration.

The ball boy seemed to delay passing the ball to the former Arsenal keeper, visibly frustrating him.

He then grabbed the ball off his hands before shoving him sparking reactions from both Bournemouth players and fans.

The ball boy could be seen innocently telling the steward behind him that he was shoved by the keeper.

After the incident, Leno was booed by the home fans every time he touched the ball. He was seen apologising to the ball boy and the home fans later on.

