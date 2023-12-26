West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes has been linked with a move away from the club.

The midfielder joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal at the start of the season in search of regular game time.

He joined the Hammers for a fee of around £14 million in the summer of 2022 but he has failed to live up to the expectations and hold down a regular starting spot at the London stadium.

The 24-year-old is now being linked with a permanent exit from the club.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Southampton could look to sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

Downes does not have a future at West Ham and it would make sense for the Hammers to sell him permanently and recoup some money for him. They will be hoping that the midfielder continues to impress with the Saints in the Championship so that his value remains protected.

The 24-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a permanent move to Southampton would be ideal for him as well.

West Ham are unlikely to recoup £14 million for him but they could still secure a respectable fee for the midfielder if he continues to impress in the Championship.