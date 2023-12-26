West Ham expected to cash in on £14m midfielder in 2024

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes has been linked with a move away from the club.

The midfielder joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal at the start of the season in search of regular game time.

He joined the Hammers for a fee of around £14 million in the summer of 2022 but he has failed to live up to the expectations and hold down a regular starting spot at the London stadium.

The 24-year-old is now being linked with a permanent exit from the club.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Southampton could look to sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

Downes does not have a future at West Ham and it would make sense for the Hammers to sell him permanently and recoup some money for him. They will be hoping that the midfielder continues to impress with the Saints in the Championship so that his value remains protected.

More Stories / Latest News
Three first-team players now risk of being sold by Eddie Howe
Ivan Toney to Arsenal, two Chelsea exits – 11 major transfers that could go through this January
West Ham set for 7-figure transfer boost after latest decision

The 24-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a permanent move to Southampton would be ideal for him as well.

West Ham are unlikely to recoup £14 million for him but they could still secure a respectable fee for the midfielder if he continues to impress in the Championship.

More Stories Flynn Downes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.