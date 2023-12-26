West Ham set for 7-figure transfer boost after latest decision

West Ham United are set to earn millions from their expansion of the London Stadium.

The money earned from the expansion will be added to the club’s transfer budget, according to finance expert Kieran Maguire.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League club has applied to increase the capacity of their stadium to 68,000 on matchdays.

Should West Ham get permission to increase the capacity, it would make their stadium the second-biggest home stadium in the Premier League behind Old Trafford.

“West Ham will certainly benefit from an expansion to 68,000 at the London Stadium,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“They’ve already got a waiting list in terms of season tickets and season tickets are relatively competitively priced, so we’re not talking huge increases in revenue.

“But every little helps, especially with the Hammers competing in Europe.

“They’ve now got to hit targets when it comes to wages as a percentage of revenue.

“There won’t be a significant increase in rent.

“So overall, we will be talking about a seven-figure sum increase in marginal revenue as far as West Ham is concerned.

“That goes into the overall pot to help the coach to recruit and retain talent, which is what all fans want to see.“

The Hammers earned £41million from matchday revenue according to their latest club accounts. That amount is set to increase with the capacity change at the stadium.

David Moyes’ team is enjoying a good season in the league with the Irons sitting ahead of clubs like Man United, Chelsea, Brighton and Newcastle.