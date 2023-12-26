West Ham starter relishes chance to join AC Milan in January

West Ham United ace Thilo Kehrer is set to leave the club to join AC Milan in January.

Kehrer joined the Premier League club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022, for a fee of around £13 million.

The German star has failed to establish himself at the Hammers. He is currently being chased by Bundesliga clubs as well with the likes of Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt interested in his signature.

David Moyes signed him for West Ham in what looked like a bargain deal last year but it hasn’t worked out like Moyes or the fans expected.

According to Tuttosport, the 27-capped Germany international is a January window target for Italian giants AC Milan.

Joining Milan would not only be an upward move for his career in terms of club stature, Kehrer would also be able to play European football regularly.

A move next month is the best solution for the player and the club. The style of play in the Premier League hasn’t suited him best. He needs a change of environment and team to get back to his best again.

If West Ham can manage to get the money they paid for him, that is £13million or anything close to that, they should go ahead with the deal and get it done as soon as possible.

Players like Kurt Zouma, Vladimír Coufal, Emerson and Nayef Aguerd are the only constant starters for West Ham in defense and all are clearly better in terms of what they can offer for the team.