Video: Crazy! Three goals in three minutes see Wolves go 2-1 up at Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers have come out all guns blazing against Brentford.

After piling on the pressure on the Brentford goal in the opening 15 minutes, the away side took the lead after a wonderful cross found the man of the moment Mario Lemina at the back post who couldn’t miss.

??| GOAL: Lemina scores for Wolves Brentford 0-1 Wolves pic.twitter.com/GJzO74kIK5 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 27, 2023

Then from kick-off, a poor Nathan Collins back pass saw Hwang Hee-chan latch onto it, he then proceeded to round the keeper and walk it into an empty Brentford net.

??| GOAL: Hwang scores for Wolves Brentford 0-2 Wolves pic.twitter.com/fRFS87TQ2L — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 27, 2023

The pressure is all on Brentford now who are facing a ton of injury problems, as well as recent poor form.

But just when it looked extremely bleak for the Bees, Yoane Wissa pulled a goal back, marking three goals in three minutes.