Watch: Wolves capitalise on disastrous Brentford defending to make it 3-1

An extraordinary first half at the Brentford Community Stadium has seen Wolverhampton Wanderers go 3-1 up thanks to a brace from Hwang Hee-chan.

Although it was a great piece of play and composure from Hwang Hee-chan, Brentford will feel disappointed with their defending. The goal was easily avoidable and pretty much came via a Brentford goalkick.

Hwang scores his second! After a thrilling first 30 minutes, Wolves lead 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium

Despite the poor defending, Hwang Hee-chan displayed excellent skill and quality in front of goal. This brace means the South Korean international has already hit double figures in goals in the Premier League this season, and we haven’t even got to the New Year yet. Remarkable goalscoring form.