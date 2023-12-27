TalkSPORT pundit urges Tottenham to “break the bank” on £80m rated striker

Gabby Agbonlahor has recommended that Tottenham make a significant investment to secure the signing of Ivan Toney, asserting that the addition of the Brentford star would make Ange Posteocglou’s side a formidable team to face.

Recent reports, including an update from The Independent, have tempered expectations about Tottenham pursuing a move for Ivan Toney. It’s suggested that Tottenham, while expressing interest in Toney, may be deterred by the high price tag set by Brentford, who reportedly demanded £80 million for the 27-year-old striker.

Agbonlahor has emphasised that Ivan Toney would be the perfect addition for Spurs, making their attack significantly more formidable. The former Aston Villa star shared this opinion on talkSPORT: “Spurs are another one that needs to go out and get Ivan Toney, if I was Brentford I’d have an auction, I’d say, ‘Here’s the amount, going once, going twice’.”

He later stated Spurs should “break the bank” for the 27-year-old.

But the latest report suggests that Arsenal has taken the lead in the race to sign Ivan Toney, surpassing Chelsea. Furthermore, it’s noted that the England international reportedly favours a move to the Emirates over Stamford Bridge.

Whoever gets the signature of Toney will have a complete centre-forward on their hands, one that can lift his teammates to his level, that’s how good of a an all-round striker he is.