“Wonderful player” – Alan Shearer heaps praise on Manchester City key man

Manchester City have returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a crucial 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. The team was looking to build on their recent success at the Club World Cup for tonight’s match on Merseyside.

Despite an initial setback with Jack Harrison putting Everton 1-0 up, Manchester City showcased their quality and character. Phil Foden equalised, and Julian Alvarez subsequently put City ahead from the penalty spot after Amadou Onana’s outstretched arm blocked Nathan Ake’s shot.

And then Bernardo Silva capitalised on a poor clearance from Jordan Pickford, scoring with a fine curling finish to end the game 3-1 to the visitors.

In the second half, Alan Shearer praised goalscorer Phil Foden for his overall performance during his commentary for Amazon Prime Video.

“He’s so good Phil Foden with the ball at his feet. His touch when under pressure, and the control and balance and everything else. He’s a magnificent player.

“Such a gifted player, wonderful player, always looks in control. Never fazed, never panics, he’s been superb in this second-half.”

Phil Foden has been notably impressive for City in recent weeks, maintaining a high level of performance even during the team’s collective struggles. Operating primarily in a central role, Foden has shown versatility and effectiveness both centrally and out wide. Despite City’s challenging run, Foden has managed to maintain his standards and consistency.