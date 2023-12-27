Pep Guardiola has to hold Man City player back as he clashes with Everton coaching staff

Kyle Walker found himself on the brink of another on-field altercation, this time with Everton assistant Ian Woan, during Man City’s 3-1 victory at Goodison Park.

The match, which ended in a win for Pep Guardiola’s side, nearly saw tensions escalate on the field.

Despite Jack Harrison giving Everton the lead, goals from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez propelled City ahead, leading to increased tensions within the Everton ranks during the match.

Tensions escalated when the ball went out of play for a Man City throw-in, and Walker rushed over to the technical areas to retrieve the ball for a quick throw. Everton’s assistant, Ian Woan, held onto the ball, prompting Walker to give him a small shove in an effort to expedite the restart of play.

Things we didn't expect to see in 2023… Kyle Walker having a set to with Ian Woan!#beINPL #EFC #MCFC pic.twitter.com/okpwW4kEvF — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 27, 2023

Expressing his displeasure, Woan pushed Walker in the back, causing the defender to turn around with an apparent intent for confrontation. However, Pep Guardiola promptly intervened, pushing Walker back onto the field of play to prevent the escalation of a touchline altercation.

Kyle Walker’s potential involvement in a scuffle with Ian Woan would have marked the second incident in two matches, following his conflict with Felipe Melo in the aftermath of the Club World Cup final victory over Fluminense.