Andre Onana’s return to the Cameroon national team, named in Rigobert Song’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, might suggest a resolution of the conflict which plagued the team in last year’s World Cup.

However, the reality is quite different, as tensions persist with manager Rigobet Song and Cameroon’s football federation chief Samuel Eto’o. The situation involves personalities, politics, bitterness, recrimination, and allegations of corruption and intimidation.

The uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) coincide with his move to Manchester United from Inter Milan for £47.2 million in the summer.

Erik ten Hag was hesitant to confirm Andre Onana’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations when questioned about potentially losing him for up to six games in the tournament. The prevailing sentiment is that Onana will report for international duty, albeit with a sense of reluctance, per Daily Mail.

Onana is apprehensive about losing his place to Manchester United’s No. 2 goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, following a challenging start to his Manchester United career. Despite his rocky beginning, manager Erik ten Hag has shown loyalty to Onana, not fielding Bayindir for a single minute this season. However, Onana is aware of the unpredictable nature of football and the potential for circumstances to change rapidly.

Why is there conflict between Andre Onana and Cameroon?

Onana, known for his ball-playing skills, made World Cup history (in 2022) with more touches outside his box than any goalkeeper since records began in 1966. It was his heavy involvement in the team’s build-up play which created a disagreement with manager Rigobet Song, ultimately leading to a heated row, resulting in Onana being dropped for the second game against Serbia.

Samuel Eto’o, the football chief, ordered that Onana shouldn’t travel with the squad and should stay at Cameroon’s hotel in Doha. Rigobert Song, his former international teammate and captain, concurred with this decision.

Despite last-minute efforts by members of the Cameroon government to mediate and reach a peace deal, Andre Onana flew home and decided to quit international football a month later, officially announcing his decision on December 23.