Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Bundesliga club over the past year and his performance has attracted the attention of the London club.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea will face competition from Real Madrid, who are looking to sign a quality right back as well.

The defender has contributed to 7 goals and 10 assists across all competitions so far and he is valued at €40 million.

Chelsea are looking to bring in an alternative to Reece James, who has had his fair share of injuries in recent seasons. Frimpong would undoubtedly be a top-class addition and Mauricio Pochettino could help him develop into a world-class fullback.

The 23-year-old will certainly help Chelsea going forward and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need to plan for a future without Dani Carvajal and the 23-year-old would be the ideal long-term replacement for the Real Madrid stalwart.

Frimpong has proven himself in the Bundesliga time and again. He will want to take the next step in his career and moving to Chelsea or Real Madrid will be an exciting option for him.

Both clubs have the finances to pay the reported €40 million asking price and it will be interesting to see where the defender ends up eventually.