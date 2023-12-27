Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has now urged the club to sign the Spanish goalkeeper on a free transfer when the window opens in January regardless of his wage demands. He believes that signing a goalkeeper and a striker should be top priorities for Newcastle heading into the January window.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I would agree goalkeeper and centre forward would be the two main priorities for me. But good luck trying to find a good centre forward that you can bring in for a decent amount of money. “Yeah, I would. I think Newcastle need a goalkeeper, and De Gea is out there. I know the salary would be huge but they wouldn’t have to pay a fee for him.”

De Gea would be a superb addition for the Magpies. The experienced goalkeeper has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he has won major trophies with Manchester United during his time in England.

There is no doubt that he could be a quality addition for Newcastle in the short term. Nick Pope is currently sidelined with a dislocated shoulder and Martin Dubravka has had to start in his absence.

However, the Slovakian has not been at his best and he needs to be replaced soon. The former Manchester United goalkeeper has the experience and quality to replace Pope adequately and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies are prepared to pay up for him.