Andy Gray claims he would fine Aston Villa player Leander Dendoncker for his role in Garnacho’s second goal last night at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund’s strike in the 82nd minute and Garnacho’s brace in the second half helped United overturn a two-goal deficit to defeat Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford.

“I would fine him. I would fine him. Anyone who goes and turns their back on a ball.” – said Gray.

On Villa’s title prospects, Gray added: “I think the next two or three weeks are going to be key for Villa.

“And I mean that because having two poor performances – Sheffield United and tonight – they can’t have another.