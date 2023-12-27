Arsenal advised to sell promising midfielder to sign Ivan Toney in January

Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to cash in on Emile Smith Rowe and raise money to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford in January.

The former Premier League player believes Arsenal need a goalscoring striker to help their frontline of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard.

Agbonlahor believes Smith Rowe is not going to get into the Arsenal first team and Arsenal can get good money for someone who sits on the bench.

He told talkSPORT:

“I think what Arsenal need for Christmas is a goalscoring striker. Some Arsenal fans say, ‘Oh it’s boring, we’ve got [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka, [Leandro] Trossard, [Eddie] Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus will all share the goals.

“But what could they be doing? What could they get with another striker? What could they do with Ivan Toney in that team? How many goals would Arsenal score with Ivan Toney? These tight games they’re winning, with Toney in there, what could he do for that team?

“Can they sell [Emile] Smith Rowe? The academy graduate has his own song, but he’s not going to get in that team, let’s be honest. You’ve got good money sitting there with Smith Rowe. Sell Smith Rowe and use that money towards Ivan Toney.

“Go out and get him, because otherwise Chelsea or Spurs are going to get him and you’re going to regret it.”

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Toney and manager Mikel Arteta is keen to sign him.

Brentford are set to demand £100million for Toney, as per The Guardian.

The Gunners host West Ham in their next Premier League match and a win will take them above Liverpool back at the top of the Premier League table.