Arsenal keen on technically-gifted playmaker, €40m would get deal done

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Turkish midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

The 18-year-old Juventus midfielder is highly rated around Europe and a report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Italian outfit would be willing to part ways with him for an offer of around €40 million.

The report further states that Arsenal have a policy of investing in talented young players and therefore they could look to make a move for him.

Juventus are not keen on sending the player out on loan; therefore, any club looking to sign him will have to shell out €40 million. There is no doubt that Arsenal have the financial resources to pay the asking price for the talented young midfielder.

The 18-year-old playmaker will add creativity and technical ability to the Arsenal midfield. The Gunners could part ways with Emile Smith Rowe in the coming months and the Turkish midfielder could be the ideal long-term alternative.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest Premier League clubs could be hard to turn down for the 18-year-old if there is a concrete proposal.

Arsenal have a talented young squad at their disposal and they are looking to put together a formidable unit for the future. The Turkish playmaker has all the tools to develop into a quality Premier League player and a move to Arsenal could accelerate his development.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at the north London club and could play a key role in developing the 18-year-old as well.