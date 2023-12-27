Chelsea considering signing €40 million-rated star to replace injured Reece James

Chelsea have plans in place to sign a replacement for their injured captain Reece James and they have reportedly identified the player to replace him.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Chelsea are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

The Chelsea captain recently underwent a surgery on his hamstring and he is expected to be out for months.

This is not the first serious injury that the England international has suffered. The right-back has spent regular time on the sidelines with several injuries.

A fit Reece James is one of the best players in the world in his position but unfortunately he hasn’t been able to avoid the tag of an “injury prone” player.

Dutch star Frimpong has developed into a useful asset under the leadership of Xabi Alonso at the German club. Leverkusen currently lead the Bundesliga standings and have been one of the teams to watch this season.

The 23-year old Dutch international has made 22 appearances for Leverkusen this season and made 17 goals contributions for them, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists.

His attacking nature makes him a like to like replacement of James who likes to go forward and help in attack.

The Defensa Central report has also confirmed that Real Madrid is the other club showing interest in the signature of Frimpong.

Chelsea’s position in the league and their current form makes it certain to enter the transfer window in January and make new signings.

They are 11th in the Premier League standings right now and they need changes at the club urgently to get back to a respectable position.

If results do not go their way in the coming matches, Mauricio Pochettino may well be shown the exit door and get the sack after only joining six months ago.