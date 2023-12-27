Leeds United crashed to a defeat against Preston in the Championship and manager Daniel Farke has opened up on the performance of Archie Gray.

The talented young Leeds full-back struggled against Preston’s Liam Millar on Boxing Day and Farke has urged the youngster to learn from his experience and improve in the near future.

“Millar is good. Handled many situations very well, but in a crucial situation when he scores, Gray knows he should have closed better. Many situations I was happy with. Sun has been shining for him for weeks. “But this is where he learns. You pay the price for inexperience sometimes. Should have done better, but don’t want to blame him that much, Would rather speak about our attackers in the first half,” Farke said.

Leeds were beaten 2-1 by Preston and Millar was hugely influential during the game. He managed to create a goalscoring opportunity for his teammate and scored another as Preston picked up all three points against the Whites.

Leeds are going through a rough patch right now and they have picked up just one win in four matches. They will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season and they need to get back to their best once again.

Meanwhile, Farke refused to blame Gray for the defeat, but he revealed that the youngster will have to learn in the face of adversity and come back stronger if he wants to play at this level.