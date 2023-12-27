Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has claimed he will NOT be rushing into the transfer market just because the club has recently lost form and produced bad results.

The Magpies has suffered miserable time recently with six defeats in the last seven games.

Their latest defeat was an embarrassing 3-1 loss against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park.

Howe has been unlucky with injuries at the club with some of them being long term. He has regularly stated his displeasure for not having the luxury to rotate his squad and the look of his bench.

There is an opportunity for Newcastle to make signings in January but with their elimination from the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, Howe believes he should be cautious with how he approaches the transfer window.

Howe said:

“January is a different month to what December was in terms of schedule, so we need to make sure we get the decisions right for the here and now, and also for the long-term planning of the squad.

“It’s going to be a delicate one for us. My gut feeling is the answer always lies within. The people and the players we have here, I think we’re good enough.

“Of course, we’ve suffered the injuries that we have and there are still players that aren’t available. I don’t think there’s anyone coming back within the next few days, so it’s really good that we had Joelinton return.

“He’s been a massive miss for us, and we’ve still got players that are finding their fitness from playing matches, which is never ideal. We’ve not had it easy, and I think that needs to be acknowledged by me more than anybody else in my reflection of the team.”