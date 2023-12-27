Erik ten Hag has revealed how he inspired Man United’s comeback win against Aston Villa

Man United went 0-2 down against Aston Villa before scoring three goals through Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to complete a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils were trailing at halftime through goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker and it looked like another embarrassing defeat was coming Man United’s way but Erik ten Hag’s halftime talk made the difference.

Man United scored thrice in the second half and completed a famous win against Unai Emery’s side.

The Man United manager was asked to reveal his halftime talk to the players that inspired the comeback. Speaking to Match of the Day, he said:

“Keep believing. I think our fans they deserved it. They are always behind us and we’ve had so many setbacks. So I’m really pleased from the performance of this team.

“What kind of team can handle and deal with the amount of setbacks we have had? They are resilient, they have showed character and their personality to turn it around. I am very pleased with the performance of this team.

“Keep going, even when you get setbacks. Again we had so many setbacks today as well. Two set plays and we lose focus, also you can say very well done from Villa.

“But we created moments in the first half and you get disappointed you don’t score. Straight after half-time we have a goal which is offside. But I am very pleased with the strength of my team and the character the team showed.”

Man United were desperate for a win after recent poor form and losing their last Premier League match against West Ham United.

ten Hag’s team has been knocked out from Europe and Carabao Cup already this season and only a top four finish in the league can end their season on a positive note.

Garnacho impressed the Man United manager and he was full of praise for him:

“He played a fantastic game. He was so disappointed after West Ham that he didn’t score his one-on-ones. Now he’s scored twice and it’s a reward for all the effort and work he puts in.”

Man United travel away to Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League match.