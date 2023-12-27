Erik ten Hag offers intriguing update on Anthony Martial transfer situation

Not before time, Erik ten Hag could celebrate a job well done after Man United came from 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa to win 3-2.

The Dutchman had seen his side fail to score in the previous four matches and with the pressure rising, the return to form of his attackers will have been a welcome relief.

Rasmus Hojlund bagged his first-ever Premier League goal after months of trying, whilst Alejandro Garnacho’s double set the Red Devils on their way to a famous victory.

Anthony Martial

Frenchman, Anthony Martial, wasn’t even in the match day squad as he was thought to be unwell, though even if he were available, it’s doubtful that ten Hag would’ve utilised him from the start against Unai Emery’s side.

Indeed, Martial is going to find it difficult to claw his way back into the team as a starter, with injuries to key players perhaps being the only chink of light he can hold on to at present.

It could be said that a move away from Old Trafford might be best for all parties, and as The Guardian (subscription required) note, ten Hag is still refusing to say whether the player will, in fact, be sold in January.

The club will clearly get nowhere near the £38.5m (Sky Sports) that they initially paid for him back in 2016, but that’s unlikely to worry the likes of Sir Dave Brailsford or Sir Jim Ratcliffe as they seek to work with the manager in the first few months of their tenure at Old Trafford.

