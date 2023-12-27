Exclusive: Arsenal and Chelsea tracking “one of the best talents in the world” says Romano

With just a few days to go until the transfer window opens for business, both Arsenal and Chelsea have cogent reasons for making moves in the first month of 2024.

The Gunners are in amongst it at the top of the table and will be fighting for every point in order to ensure that they can go one better than last year and win the Premier League title for the first time in 20 years, whilst the Blues need to haul themselves up from the depths of mid-table.

To that end, both London clubs are monitoring the same player, though they could find that January comes just that little bit early to tempt the selling club to do business.

90Min suggest that Newcastle and Man United are also in the market for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, but they too will be disappointed.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig

“I see Benjamin Šeško staying at Leipzig in January and maybe leaving in the summer,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“All the top European clubs are tracking him, it’s normal, he’s one of the best talents in the world. Nothing happening now as it’s not one for January.”

It’s believed that Sesko will move from the Bundesliga outfit in due course as he’s unhappy with his current playing term at Leipzig, and if Romano is correct, it’ll be summer 2024 at the earliest.

Given how highly rated he is at present, his transfer fee is likely to be commensurate with his world class status.

How much any of the potentially interested parties want him will arguably be known once the fee is made public.

