Exclusive: “Nothing more” on £56m Chelsea ace’s situation as £72m man’s future has “guarantee”

Everyone connected with Chelsea Football Club will be glad to see the back of 2023.

Nothing has gone right for the west Londoners on the pitch, whether Graham Potter, Frank Lampard or Mauricio Pochettino have been in charge.

It’s a difficult situation to fathom as owner, Todd Boehly, can’t be accused of not backing his managers.

The American has broken the British transfer record to bring Moises Caicedo to the club, and it appears that no targets are off limits if they’re requested by the management team.

However, things continue not to work out, and as the Blues prepare for their fixture against Crystal Palace, they do so in the knowledge that the highest they can possibly finish the year (and that depends on beating both Palace and Luton) is in ninth place – assuming other results go for them too.

Boehly isn’t known for his patience, and whilst it’s believed the Argentinian has his backing at present, it’s clear that things have to change… quickly.

There have been transfer rumours circling about a number of Blues players ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s difficult to know if these windows are part of Chelsea’s problem given just how much business Boehly has done over the past 18 months and which has meant a very unsettled situation at the club.

In any event, two first-team stars are going nowhere at the moment.

“Despite some recent reports, I can say no, (£56m man – ESPN) Marc Cucurella will not go to Sevilla and he’s also currently injured so there’s nothing more to speak about on this at this stage. Marc will be out for some weeks and in any case, Sevilla is not a likely destination,” Fabrizio Romano said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Regarding a return to Chelsea for (£72m man – Sky Sports) Kepa, to be honest, I’ve absolutely zero idea of what’s gonna happen in June. Too early. It depends on Kepa performances, Lunin performances, Madrid strategies, Chelsea strategies… nothing to be decided in December or January.

“This kind of stuff is always decided in May… the only guarantee now is that Kepa will stay at Real Madrid until the end of the season.”