Daniel Farke faces the task of replacing Illan Meslier for the next three matches after the Leeds United goalkeeper was sent off at Preston.

Karl Darlow is set to step in for Meslier, who received a red card for his involvement in an altercation, confronting Preston’s Ben Whiteman and subsequently pushing Milutin Osmajic in the face.Illan Meslier, who was on track for a second successive clean sheet, will now miss three matches, including fixtures against West Brom, Birmingham, and Peterborough.

Manager Daniel Farke discussed Karl Darlow, the summer signing, in his post-match press conference via Leeds Live, noting that Darlow, who has featured only twice before the Preston game in Carabao Cup matches against Chesterfield and Salford, is likely to step in during Meslier’s absence.

Daniel Farke praised Karl Darlow as a “brilliant lad” but cautioned that the Leeds team would need to adapt their playing style with Meslier being sent off. The red card, deemed soft even by Ryan Lowe, will require adjustments in the team’s approach without Meslier, who adds a tactical element to the team.

Meslier’s presence, when he steps into the back line as a sweeper keeper, allows for a formation resembling a three-man defence, enabling the full-backs to advance.

Darlow, while solid with the ball at his feet, may not match Meslier’s standard in this aspect. It’s probable that when Meslier returns from suspension, he will reclaim his spot in the starting XI.