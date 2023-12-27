Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the French international defender Jean-Clair Todibo in recent weeks.

The North London club are keen on signing the 23-year-old next month but journalist Ben Jacobs has now delivered an update on their pursuit of the defender. Jacobs claims that Tottenham are pessimistic about signing the defender after opening talks with his club.

The French defender has been linked with other clubs as well and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get a deal across the line.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key player for OGC Nice and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. He will add defensive stability and depth to Tottenham’s defensive unit if he joins the club.

The Frenchman will be desperate to prove himself in the Premier League and make his mark at the highest level. He has had an unsuccessful stint with Barcelona in the past and he will be determined to showcase his qualities with a big club.

New centre-back a clear priority for Spurs in January. Lot of talk about Nice's Jean-Clair Tobido, but Spurs currently pessimistic anything possible is January after opening talks.?? pic.twitter.com/D5gDMhlaVN — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 26, 2023

Tottenham will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they need to plug the gaps in their squad next month in order to finish the season strongly.

Signing a central defender should be a top priority for them. Micky van de Ven is sidelined with an injury and Eric Dier has been linked with a January exit. Tottenham cannot afford to overlook the need for a defender if they want to perform at a high level in the coming weeks.