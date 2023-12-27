Leeds manager Daniel Farke is expected to be active in the January transfer window specially in regards to a sale of a player, according to a report.

The German coach was given the task to rebuild upon his arrival at Elland Road after Leeds suffered a terrible campaign last year.

Farke has done well to revitalise the club and his team is well within the race for promotion from the Championship.

Recent arrivals like Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe have become key components of Farke’s plans. He has also managed to get the best out of players like Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Daniel James.

The Whites suffered a Boxing Day defeat against Preston as Illan Meslier was sent off in a 2-1 defeat.

Leeds are looking to offload players in January to generate cash for new signings with one of the players certain to leave the Elland Road.

Football Insider has reported Marc Roca is set to leave the club with Leeds and Real Betis in talks regarding a permanent transfer.

Roca left Leeds due to a relegation release clause and joined Real Betis in the summer but now he has instructed his agent to make the move permanent.

The Spaniard has become a key player for Real Betis, featuring for them regularly in La Liga and the Europa League.

Roca has made 25 appearances for the Spanish club and registered two goals and four assists.

Leeds would be hoping to recoup some of the £10million they paid to Bayern Munich to sign him in 2022.