Despite a draw against nearest rivals Ipswich Town last time out, Leicester City remain proudly atop the Championship table.

The Foxes have been the team to beat right throughout the first half of the season, and Enzo Maresca will surely want the status quo to remain as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

In order to do so, they’ll need to work the transfer market again in January, and one position that they could do with having some strength in depth is in the attacking midfield area.

James Maddison was sold to Tottenham during the summer but has yet to be replaced, and though the club have covered for his absence to this point, the pressure will really start to tell during the second half of the season, particularly if injuries start to bite.

Leicestershire Live suggest that there’s no immediate need for a Maddison replacement, though that’s unlikely to stop the club planning for one if a player becomes available at the right price.

The outlet suggest that Bodo/Glimt’s Albert Gronbaek, who already has 20 goals in 34 matches this season, could be the perfect addition.

At 22 years of age, he has plenty of time to grow though learning his trade in the Championship could be a tough ask.