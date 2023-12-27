Liverpool plot sensational move for €90million rated attacker

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are looking to add attacking option to their squad and Rafael Leao is the player they are looking at.

The AC Milan star is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in the world and Liverpool is one of them.

According to Francois Plateau, the Merseyside club is interested in the Portuguese star and they could consider a player-plus-cash deal and include Liverpool star Luis Diaz in their offer.

The journalist has revealed that Liverpool heirarchy believe that the Serie A star is the perfect replacement of their former player Sadio Mane.

Mane left the club to join German giants Bayern Munich and later went on to join Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr.

24-year old Leao is considered one of the hottest properties in Europe right now. The left-sided attacker has scored 47 goals in 182 appearances for AC Milan in all competitions.

He joined the Italian giants from French club Lille and his latest contract with Milan runs until the summer of 2028.

Liverpool signed Luiz Diaz from Porto but he has failed to make a big impact at the club with his time in England also affected by injuries.

The Colombian international has scored 16 goals for Liverpool since joining in January 2022 and made 69 appearances for the Premier League leaders.

It remains to be seen whether Milan are interested in Diaz as Leao’s replacement but the Italian club is in a strong position with five years remaining in Leao’s contract.

If Liverpool can manage to sign Leao, the Reds will be in a strong position for the second half the season to challenge for the Premier League and the Europa League.

Klopp is expected to be active in the transfer window next month to address a number of issues facing Liverpool.