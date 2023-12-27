Man United hold strong interest in upcoming Serie A star but face tough competition

Manchester United are strongly interested in signing Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini with Erik ten Hag looking to make additions to his squad.

The 20-year old Italian centre-back has impressed clubs throughout Europe with interest coming from Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Bayern Munich and some Italian clubs.

Jurgen Klopp is also keeping an eye on Scalvini with the Liverpool manager hoping to make defensive reinforcements to his squad.

Scalvini is contracted until 2027 at Atalanta which gives the Italian club negotiating power against the clubs interested in signing him.

Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini has claimed Man United are strongly interested in signing Scalvini.

He explained in his column for TuttoMercatoWeb that Italian clubs Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli are also monitoring the young defender.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently explained on his Youtube channel:

“Many of you have been asking me about Italian talents and today I wanted to mention Giorgio Scalvini.

“He is one of the most talented centre-backs in Italy, [and he is] always doing great for Atalanta and he can play in a three at the back or a four at the back.

“What I can tell you is that important clubs around Europe are sending their scouts to keep an eye on Scalvini. From what I’m hearing, two important English clubs were in attendance [for Atalanta matches] in the past three or four weeks to keep an eye on Scalvini.

“At the moment I’m not allowed to share the names of the clubs, but I will keep you posted about that very soon. For Scalvini there is a lot of interest.

“He is considered as one of the most talented Italian players at the moment, doing great for Atalanta, and so keep an eye on him because Premier League clubs are moving around.”

The Red Devils are looking to step into the transfer window in January to turn their unconvincing season around and they could make a move soon.