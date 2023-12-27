Michael Owen blasted £28m Villa acquisition for his careless pass that allowed Manchester United to score the first goal of the match.

Diego Carlos had a role in Aston Villa’s inability to maintain the ball, which was one of the primary causes of their collapse at Old Trafford last night.

Owen doesn’t think Emery’s system is the problem of conceding the goals and instead blames individuals for Man Utd loss.

“I don’t think he will change because, let’s take the first goal, for example,” said Owen. “He won’t think that’s a tactical problem.

“His centre-half gave the ball away. You just simply can’t do that. That’s what he will be taking out of it. Don’t give the ball away and we don’t concede that goal. Nothing to do with the system is what he will think.

“I think he will continue doing what he is doing. They are having a fantastic season. Brilliant in the first half. Then the bandwagon started and it was hard to stop it.”