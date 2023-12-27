Newcastle United are now weighing up a move for the Portuguese central defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while and a report from Record via SportWitness claims that the Magpies are leading the race for his signature.

The defender has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Sporting CP are likely to demand the exit clause to be paid in full. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to break the bank for him.

They could certainly use a quality central defender like him alongside Sven Botman. The 22-year-old has been a key player for Sporting CP and he has impressed with his performances in the Portuguese league as well as the European competitions. Has done quite well for his country in recent months as well. He will want to establish himself as a regular starter for the Portuguese national team and a move to the Premier League will certainly boost his chances of doing so.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the finances to pay the reported €60 million release clause. The 22-year-old is a prodigious talent and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run.

Meanwhile, a report from A Bola recently reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the player as well. Arsenal need a quality partner for William Saliba and the 22-year-old certainly fits the profile.

As for Liverpool, they will need to find a long-term replacement for Joel Matip and the 22-year-old Portuguese defender is capable of operating as the left-back as well. He could be a quality backup option to Andrew Robertson as well during rotation and injuries.

All three clubs would benefit from signing a quality defender like him and it remains to be seen where he ends up.