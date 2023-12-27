PIF could make decision to sell Eddie Howe’s favourite player

Newcastle United, under Eddie Howe, are experiencing a notable downturn, unable to recapture the form that propelled them into the Premier League’s top four last season.

Two recent defeats against teams battling to maintain their top-flight status have contributed to a challenging festive period for the Magpies. And now Newcastle United are facing a pivotal moment, which may see some decisive actions from PIF, potentially involving surprising decisions.

Reports indicate that the club might consider selling a particular star in early 2024, despite Eddie Howe being a strong supporter of the player.

Newcastle United’s shortcomings in the summer transfer window have been compounded by the struggles of the arrivals. Sandro Tonali is serving a lengthy ban for breaching betting rules, Harvey Barnes remains injured, Lewis Hall is out-of-favour, and Tino Livramento is the only one establishing a place under Howe, reflecting a disappointing window.

As alluded to above, in 2024, significant changes might be on the horizon, with potential ruthless decisions in the works. This involves the possibility of Newcastle selling Callum Wilson in January, which has emerged as a surprising decision.

The 31-year-old forward, facing consistent injury problems, is not getting any younger, prompting considerations for a potential departure, even despite Eddie Howe being a big fan of his.

With Alexander Isak on the ascent towards his prime, Newcastle might create space for the Swede by parting ways with Wilson. However, caution is advised, as demonstrated by former forward Chris Wood, who scored a hat-trick against Newcastle at St James’ Park for Nottingham Forest in their recent challenging outing in the Premier League.