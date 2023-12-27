Newcastle United finds themselves in an unusual position this season. The disappointment of being just outside the Champions League spots and narrowly exiting the Carabao Cup and European football feels like a distant scenario compared to recent times.

Eddie Howe has been a masterstroke appointment in the PIF era for Newcastle United. While it might seem ludicrous to suggest he’s under any pressure, the nature of modern football has seen speculation about new managerial moves during a challenging period for Howe’s team in the past few weeks.

The potential arrival of Jose Mourinho is gaining attention, with links to the club reported by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport and support from figures like Richard Keys endorsing him for the role.

According to The Athletic, despite his expressed desire to stay at AS Roma, the 60-year-old Jose Mourinho has not been offered new terms, and he has only six months left on his current contract. There are “fears” that Newcastle or even former club Chelsea might pursue him, but this has not yet prompted action from the owners of the Italian club.

Although Jose Mourinho has previously expressed admiration for the club due to his connection with Sir Bobby Robson, a potential move to Newcastle would be highly controversial because of his recent unsuccessful spells in the Premier League.