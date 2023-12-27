Sky Sports reporter shares encouraging Tottenham transfer update ahead of the January window

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reports that chairman Daniel Levy intends to support Ange Postecoglou by approving signings in the upcoming window.

Since joining in the summer, the Australian manager has made a significant impact, guiding the team to an impressive unbeaten streak of 10 games, winning 8.

However, their form suffered a setback due to a series of injuries, weakening their already thin squad.

Adding to their woes, Spurs are also set to miss several key players in January. Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, and Heung-min Son are all expected to miss 4-5 weeks due to the AFCON and Asian Cup, leaving the squad without vital midfielders and their star attacker.

According to Sheth, Levy is aware of Tottenham’s squad problems and the need to hand the manager a substantial transfer budget.

Sheth told GiveMeSport:

“They, potentially, look like they could be the busiest, and I think the board will want to back Ange Postecoglou as well.

“They’ve got so many players who will be missing temporarily. That’s not necessarily a reason to go into the market because these players are going to come back, of course, but they may want to bulk up that squad.”