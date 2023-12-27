Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Arthur Vermeeren during the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old has been quite impressive for Royal Antwerp this season and a report from the Sun claims that Spurs could look to sign him in January and loan him back to the Belgian club for the remainder of the season.

The report further states that Tottenham will look to pull off a similar deal to the one that saw them sign Destiny Udogie. The North London outfit are likely to pay the majority of the £25 million fee upfront as well. They believe that such a deal would give them an edge over Arsenal who are also keen on signing the midfielder.

Vermeeren is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for both London clubs.

Tottenham need more depth in the middle of the park, especially with players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expected to leave the club soon. The 18-year-old midfielder would be a long-term investment for them and he could develop into a top-class Premier League player with the right coaching and guidance.

Similarly, Arsenal will need to replace Thomas Partey when he moves on. He has been linked with an exit in recent months.

Vermeeren has already shown his quality in the UEFA Champions League this season and he is certainly good enough to thrive in English football as well. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can win the race for his signature.