Tottenham ready to dip into striker market and EPL rivals “bracing themselves” for bids for £19m ace

Tottenham are still sat in fourth place in the Premier League despite a significant wobble earlier in the season, and they could even end this round of fixtures in third if they’re able to beat Brighton by two clear goals in their next match.

That would allow them to leapfrog Aston Villa on goal difference, Unai Emery’s side again passing up the opportunity to go top of the table on Boxing Day.

At 2-0 up at Old Trafford after 45 minutes, the Spaniard would surely have been dreaming of drawing level on points with current table-toppers, Liverpool.

However, Man United came storming back in the second half to win 3-2.

Just as with their 1-1 draw against Sheffield United, Villa had missed out on seeing their name atop the English top-flight.

Villa’s Ollie Watkins was quiet on the night, whilst Tottenham only really have Richarlison as an out and out striker.

Clearly, Ange Postecoglou wants to change that particular dynamic, and to that end, The Sun are reporting on Spurs’ interest in Bournemouth’s in-form marksman, Dominic Solanke.

The outlet quote a source as saying that; “Spurs want to sign a striker in the summer. The club hasn’t replaced Harry Kane so recruiting a new forward is a big priority and Solanke is someone they are closely monitoring.

“They’ve sent scouts to watch him already several times this season, and they will continue to track him into the New Year.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for Spurs, and Bournemouth know if he carries on showing the kind of form he is then they will struggle to stop other clubs from sniffing around him. They are bracing themselves for bids.”

He signed for the Cherries in a £19m deal per The Independent (subscription required) back in 2019, though his value has surely sky-rocketed since then.

If he ends the season how he’s begun it, there’s no telling how much Tottenham or any other interested parties will have to pay for his services.