Video: Phil Foden scores stunner from almost 25 yards out to bring City back level

Phil Foden has drawn City level with a stunning goal from outside the box.

The goal comes from a patient move from City who passed the ball around for the longest of times trying to find that key pass to open up the Everton defense.

But Foden took it upon himself to find the moment of magic as he received a pass from Silva before cutting back to his left and unleashing a rocket of a strike on his left from around 25 yards out.

Jordan Pickford had no chance as he saw ball drill past the back of the net.

What a goal! Watch below: