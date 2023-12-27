Video: Crystal Palace equalise just before half-time through Chelsea linked Michael Olise

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace pull level just before the half-time thanks to a goal from Chelsea linked  Michael Olise.

On the left flank, Ayew finds himself in plenty of space, allowing him time to assess his options. His low cross dodges everyone in a crowded box and finds Olise.

Olise displays exceptional skill, controlling the ball superbly on his chest with his first touch before confidently slotting it home with his second.

The goal came against the run of play, but it bring Palace right back into the game.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
TalkSPORT pundit urges Tottenham to “break the bank” on £80m rated striker
Video: Jack Harrison sends Goodison Park into frenzy with goal against Manchester City
Arsenal reportedly lining up spectacular transfer for Bundesliga star

He now has two goals and one assist in his last three games for Crystal Palace as he continues to attract interest from other top sides including Chelsea.

More Stories Michael Olise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.