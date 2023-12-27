Video: Crystal Palace equalise just before half-time through Chelsea linked Michael Olise

Crystal Palace pull level just before the half-time thanks to a goal from Chelsea linked Michael Olise.

On the left flank, Ayew finds himself in plenty of space, allowing him time to assess his options. His low cross dodges everyone in a crowded box and finds Olise.

Olise displays exceptional skill, controlling the ball superbly on his chest with his first touch before confidently slotting it home with his second.

The goal came against the run of play, but it bring Palace right back into the game.

Watch the goal below:

Michael Olise fires Crystal Palace level at Stamford Bridge! The man linked with Chelsea in the Summer, scores against them in December. A fine finish to make it three goals in his last seven games. LIVE | https://t.co/E29Q2ugtgy#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/1UIkpKGMMj — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 27, 2023

Michael Olise brings Crystal Palace level at Stamford Bridge! ? ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/P0Yszp6M0f — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2023

He now has two goals and one assist in his last three games for Crystal Palace as he continues to attract interest from other top sides including Chelsea.